West Brom travel to Barnsley in the Championship this evening.

Valerien Ismael’s West Brom will look to close the gap on Bournemouth in the automatic promotion places as they travel to a side that hasn’t won in six games.

After failing to win in four straight league games, West Brom have picked up their form with victories over Coventry City and Reading recently.

Victory over Poya Asbaghi’s side would keep the promotion race tasty, with the Baggies sat five points behind league leaders Fulham.

West Brom team news

Last week’s narrow victory over Reading was partnered with a major outbreak of COVID-19 that saw Cedric Kipre, Matt Clarke, Semi Ajayi and Conor Townsend all miss the game following positive tests.

But as per the Express and Star, Ismael has confirmed that all four were able to end their isolation and train prior to the encounter at Oakwell.

Winger Grady Diangana is also back after missing the win over Reading, whilst Matt Phillips (hamstring), Robert Snodgrass, Kean Bryan (ACL), Dara O’Shea (ankle) and Kenneth Zohore (muscle) are still all out.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Kipre

Bartley

Clarke

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Townsend

Robinson

Diangana

Grant

The return of Diangana in attack will be music to the ears of Ismael. West Brom’s front three of Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant and Jordan Hugill struggled to break Reading last week so the trickery of Diangana will be welcoming news.

Having the defenders who were out due to COVID-19 back will also be reassuring. Despite playing against the lowest-scoring side in the division, West Brom face a difficult task tonight after their recent injury scares, with plenty of games postponed this weekend.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Friday evening.