Kevin Phillips is undoubtedly one of the greatest EFL strikers of all time and enjoyed a phenomenal spell at Sunderland between 1997 and 2003.

Phillips will be forever spoken about as one of the greatest strikers the English Football League has ever seen. Despite being primarily seen as an EFL legend, Phillips’ best work in his career arguably came in the Premier League with Sunderland.

Phillips has had several spells at different clubs over the years, some of these clubs include Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, and Aston Villa.

Despite Phillips showing over the years that he was more than capable of making the step up, he never got the chance to score England at a senior level. In fact, Phillips was thought to be robbed of the opportunity to represent England again when David Nugent was called up to the England squad in 2007 despite Phillips showing better form than him in the same division.

So do you think you know a lot about the Sunderland legend?

Test your knowledge with the quiz below: