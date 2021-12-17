Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a positive injury update on Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, and Duncan Watmore, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough take on second-placed Bournemouth tomorrow in the early kick-off in front of the Sky Sports cameras, where they will be hoping to win and make up ground on their opponents.

Wilder gave an injury update in his pre-match press conference on three players who were doubtful for the visit of the Cherries.

Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore both had to be replaced in the club’s last outing, in the 0-0 draw with Stoke last weekend, whereas Isaiah Jones was left limping after a strong challenge in the final minutes but finished the game.

The Boro boss hopes to have the trio available to face Scott Parker’s side tomorrow though.

“We’re fingers crossed that he [Crooks] will be okay for the weekend.

“That’s good news because Crooksy is a big player for us.

“These things happen but fingers crossed it’s nothing serious and he will be available.

“Isaiah and Duncan are both okay to go. We’re not really waiting on anybody, which is good news in a disappointing week for everybody.”

The disappointment Wilder is referring to is the postponement of matches due to the recent COVID outbreaks at various clubs up and down the country.

Middlesbrough’s recent test results have produced one positive, with that unnamed player having to miss the game against Scott Parker’s side.

The Boro boss has made just one change across his five games in charge, with Lee Peltier missing out through injury with Anfernee Dijskteel coming in to replace him. If the positive player is a first-team regular it will be immediately clear who is missing.

If the Teessiders are to get a result tomorrow, a win could take them one place higher above Nottingham Forest into eighth. This result could also see Bournemouth drop outside of the top two, but only if third-placed West Brom win and they gain a better goal difference than the Cherries.

However, a win for Bournemouth could take them top of the league above Fulham.