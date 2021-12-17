Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green was linked with all of Barnsley, Cardiff City Derby County and Preston North End earlier this month – but hat’s the latest on that?

Edmonds-Green, 22, is shining on loan with Rotherham United this season. The defender has featured 18 times in League One to so far this season, playing a crucial part in the Millers’ fine campaign.

They sit top of the pile and look good to challenge for an immediate return to the Championship.

But they could yet lose Edmonds-Green sooner than expected…

What’s the latest on Edmonds-Green?

It was Football Insider who revealed the news that Barnsley, Cardiff, Derby and Preston are all in the running to sign Edmonds-Green in January – they say a six-figure bid would tempt the Terriers into selling given that his contract is out at the end of this season.

Since, reports have seemingly played down Preston’s interest – Lancs Live revealed that there was concrete evidence to say that Preston were in fact looking at Edmonds-Green ahead of January.

Elsewhere, Derby County continue to wade through their off-field issues, with the club’s administrators stating that they hope to have a preferred bidder before Christmas – should they achieve so, the Rams could have a glimmer of hope of making some January signings.

Barnsley and Cardiff meanwhile have remained dormant in the transfer rumour mill for the time being, with both clubs struggling near the foot of the Championship table as it stands.

Edmonds-Green then seems to have plenty of suitors still – we’re still waiting to hear Huddersfield Town’s stance on the move, but given his form this season they may well want him to come back and to then sign a new deal.