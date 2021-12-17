Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster could play again this year, says Paul Heckingbottom.

The 21-year-old striker has two goals to his name in the Championship this season but has been sidelined since coming off with a muscle injury in the 2-0 win over Bristol City in November.

Brewster’s injury came at the wrong time, with his two goals of the season coming in the space of three games for the Blades as he was deployed as a striker after playing on the right and left-wing earlier in the season under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Blades boss Heckingbottom has delivered an encouraging update on the striker’s progress.

“His initial scan said it was bad. Then we got a second opinion, third opinion and it brought the timeframe down,” he said.

“He’s two to three weeks in and we are confident where he is in terms of his rehab. He’s progressing and healing really well.

“He seems to be one of those who is a quick healer just from the change in his scans and how he is reacting. His symptoms that he’s presenting are actually less severe than what the scan’s showing.

“He could be back this year. It will be close, but we won’t rush him with it being his hamstring.”

A huge boost…

Having Brewster available will be a huge boost for Sheffield United and Heckingbottom, despite his struggles in front of goal since his £23.5 million move from Liverpool.

He has managed only one goal in 42 appearances, but his qualities have been used out wide. As a striker, Brewster has the potential to lift the Blades up the table and possibly make a late bid to secure a play-off place.

In his absence, Billy Sharp led the line with David McGoldrick and Morgan Gibbs-White behind him as they defeated Cardiff City 3-2.

With Sharp now 35, Brewster has a huge chance to become the Blades’ lead man when he returns from his hamstring injury.

Whilst he has struggled to hit the same form we put on display for Swansea City whilst on loan, Brewster’s bad run of form looked like it had turned before his injury.

When he does return, a continued run of performances will be vital for them.