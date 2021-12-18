Billy Sharp is arguably Sheffield United’s biggest modern-day legend and at the age of 35, he remains a key part of Sheffield United’s squad.

Sharp joined the Blades all the way back in 2004 and after several moves away from the club to clubs such as Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers, Sharp returned to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2015 where he has become a modern-day club legend, and one of the EFL’s best ever strikers.

Sharp is just one goal off from equalling David Nugent’s record of 121 for the most Championship goals ever. With the very good form which Sharp has been showing so far this season, it would be extremely surprising if he did not break the goal-scoring record in the next few weeks.

