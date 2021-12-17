This article is part of The72’s content series 72talk, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Football Insider revealed yesterday that English league trio Preston North End, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic are all looking at Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly.

The striker, who scored 26 goals in the most recent Irish season to finish as Irish Premier Division top scorer is now a free agent, and has suitors in both Scotland and England.

Luke Phelps (@lukephelps72)

Kelly will no doubt have a host of suitors ahead of January and given that he’s a free agent, he could be the perfect January signing for many teams across the English leagues.

He’s a robust, traditional centre-forward who’d be a good fit for all of Preston, Wigan and Sunderland – the Championship may be a step too far but League One could be a good level for him to begin playing in England, and both Wigan and Sunderland could do with another forward.

Sunderland perhaps more so. They’ve relied heavily on Ross Stewart’s goals this season and some cover for him could be ideal, and it could help drive him on to better his game further too.

Tyler Fell (@TylerFell7)

It was reported yesterday by Football Insider that Bohemians striker Kelly was being linked with a move away to several English clubs.

In terms of the club which may be the best fit for Kelly, Preston may see this move as a potential big risk so it may open the door for Sunderland and Wigan to swoop in for Kelly.

Despite Sunderland being 3rd in League One, outside of Ross Stewart they don’t have a player with over five goals, Kelly’s goal scoring form could be a big benefit for Sunderland going into the second half of the season.

Josh Holland (@JoshHolland_)

Kelly’s name will be on a lot of clubs’ watch lists following an astonishing season finishing as the Republic of Ireland’s Premier League Division’s top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions.

Sunderland, Preston North End and Wigan Athletic all have their eyes set on the striker and you can’t doubt why, but Preston could be the perfect fit.

Re-established under Ryan Lowe, Preston are desperate for a goalscorer to arrive at the club, with only six teams scoring fewer goals than them. Emil Riis has eight goals this season, but the goals have been hard to come by elsewhere.