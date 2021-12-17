Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips says having Dennis Cirkin and Denver Hume back from injury is ‘great news’ for the Black Cats.

The pair were pictured by the Sunderland social media team participating in training ahead of the Black Cats trip to Ipswich Town this weekend, with Lee Johnson revealing to the Sunderland Echo that Hume could return ‘sooner rather than later’.

Cirkin has been out of action since November because of a hernia injury whilst Hume has not featured since October due to a serious ankle injury.

With the Black Cats battling for promotion back to the Championship, Phillips has told Football Insider that having the pair back is a boost to them.

“It’s a boost. Cirkin was doing really well before his injury – a lot of people were talking very highly of him,” Phillips said.

“He struck up a great relationship with Callum Doyle on that left-side.

“Hume coming back is a really positive sign as well. It’ll be great news for Lee Johnson to have two key players back fit ahead of this busy festive period.”

Sunderland’s festive period has been perfect so far, with victories over Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle lifting them up to 3rd in League One, two points from leaders Rotherham United.

Both left-backs have been a massive miss for Johnson’s side, resulting in a tactical switch to a back three due to their absences.

Major boost…

Sunderland’s switch to a back three debuted in November’s 2-1 win over Cambridge United and has seen them earn three league wins in four.

But the return of Cirkin and Hume will be delightful news for Johnson and the club as they continue to battle for the automatic places.

Cirkin has contributed two assists in 13 league games this season whilst Hume, who struggled to get into the team due to Cirkin’s form, has only five appearances in all competitions this season.

With a hectic schedule on the horizon for Sunderland, they have four games remaining of the year, the return of the pair will be welcomed with open arms for the club.