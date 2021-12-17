Hartlepool United have become the latest club to be linked with Morecambe loan man Josh McPake, according to a report by Football Insider.

Hartlepool United have identified the winger as a potential January addition.

McPake, 20, is currently with League One side Morecambe but is poised to be recalled by his parent club next month.

Rangers then plan to loan him back out to another club for the second-half of the season.

Plotting signings

Hartlepool’s new boss, Graeme Lee, is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge at the Suits Direct Stadium.

His side are currently 13th in the League Two table and are six points off the Play-Offs.

Lots of competition

The Pools will have to see off competition from fellow fourth tier sides if they are to lure McPake to the North East this winter.

Football Insider have credited Oldham Athletic with an interest, whilst Barrow, Salford City and Tranmere Rovers are said to be keen, according to the Daily Record.

Story so far

McPake has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has played once for their first-team.

He gained his first taste of senior football on loan in Scotland with Greenock Morton and Dundee before moving to Yorkshire last season with Harrogate Town.

The Scotland youth international was a hit with Simon Weaver’s side and may well be heading back to League Two soon.