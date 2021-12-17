Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell is making progress following a serious knee injury, says Paul Heckingbottom.

O’Connell, 27, has been out injured for over a year now and hasn’t featured since the Blades’ 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on the second game of last season.

Since his injury, O’Connell has undergone two operations on the knee injury and suffered a blow at the end of last season which forced him to start the process all over again.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom says he is encouraged by the defender when they met for the first time after his appointment.

“He’s in good spirits,” he said.

“He’s happy with how it is and where he is with it.

“Our message and my conversations with Jack won’t change there will be no pressure on him to be back for any sort of date, we just want to work with him and give him the best support for what has been a really tough time for him.

“That won’t change, we are all here for him, whether the coaching staff, medical staff or his fellow team-mates. Everyone was delighted to see him pull up in his car the other day and it’s good to have him back in and around the place.”

Sheffield United have won eight of their 21 games this season and sit 18th in the league following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

After a mixed run of form at the start of the season, the ship has steadied with three clean sheets in the previous four and three wins in three.

Slow progress for O’Connell

Ben Davies has been an impressive replacement for O’Connell in the back three deployed by the Blades.

Alongside John Egan and Chris Basham, they have conceded 28 goals this season – only six clubs have conceded fewer.

When in the team, the English defender’s strong presence and ball-playing ability provides them with the stability that helped the club catch the eye in the Premier League in their first season back.

The setback suffered at the back end of last season means the club and O’Connell will have to make cautious on their decision making to introduce him back into action, but he’ll be an important returning player for them nonetheless.