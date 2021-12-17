Newcastle United scouts were at Luton Town’s 1-1 draw v Fulham last weekend, and Chronicle Live has suggested that the Magpies could be looking at Hatters forward Elijah Adebayo.

Newcastle United scouts were in attendance at Kenilworth Road last Saturday. Nathan Jones’ Luton Town side put up a good fight as they held league leaders Fulham to a 1-1 draw.

Adebayo was on hand to score a second half equaliser for the Hatters – his 10th goal in 20 Championship outings this season.

The 23-year-old joined midway through last season and scored a handful of goals for Luton, but this time round he’s taken his game to the next level.

And now Newcastle United are supposedly watching over him. A report from Chronicle Live has revealed that Newcastle scouts were at the game, and although they weren’t looking at any specific target, the report goes on to mention how ‘notes’ were made on Adebayo.

Elijah’s Luton lift off…

At the start of last season, Adebayo was playing for Walsall in League Two. Now, he’s supposedly being looked at by the richest football club in the world.

It’s been a steady rise so far going from League Two up into the Championship with Luton Town and he’s done so with ease.

He’s been the Hatters’ star player so far and fans love him – he has all the attributes of a modern day forward and he’s showing that he knows where the goal is, and that he can find the back of the net against the Championship’s top sides.

It’s no surprise to hear that Newcastle United were making notes on his performance last Saturday. For Luton though, it’s potentially bad news.

The club doesn’t reveal their contract lengths often but expect them to have Adebayo on a long-term deal, which would give them some bartering room should Newcastle come calling.