Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed that Robin Olsen’s loan will not be cut short.

The goalkeeper joined the Blades on a season-long loan from Italian side AS Roma in August and has since made 11 appearances in the Championship.

After appearing in the Premier League for Everton last season, Olsen has been competing with Wes Foderingham for the number one strip at Bramall Lane.

Olsen played in 10-straight games before suffering an injury and has now seen Foderingham impressed with three clean sheets in the previous four games.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Heckingbottom has claimed he hasn’t considered ending the Swedish goalkeeper’s loan in January.

“We have some good goalkeepers, our main focus is to get Robin fit. He is progressing – slowly but is progressing,” he said.

“You want that competition. You want as many good players as possible, we want everyone fit and if we can get everyone fit it will help us out because we are going to have spells, especially if Covid is flying about, where players who haven’t played for weeks could be thrown straight in and they have to be ready.

“That has to be the message all the time.”

Time to show his quality

When Olsen does return to action from being sidelined, he will be handed a chance to impress the new man in the dugout. The goalkeeper is yet to feature under Heckingbottom after Slavisa Jokanovic was dismissed at the end of November.

His work with Carlo Ancelotti for Everton last season saw him be opted for ahead of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, so the 31-year-old will be keen to impress and return to the starting line-up.

Olsen though remains a keeper with bags of experience and although he put in one or two shaky performances for the Blades earlier in this campaign, that competition that Heckingbottom speaks of will prove vital throughout the campaign.

The Blades travel to league leaders Fulham on Monday night.