Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore looks to have a solid partnership with fellow striker Andraz Sporar, and has spoken out about the relationship with the Slovenian on and off the pitch in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough signed Sporar in the summer on loan from Sporting Lisbon and immediately became the first-choice striker under previous boss Neil Warnock.

However, his strike partner was often rotated, whether it was youngster Josh Coburn, fellow summer signing Uche Ikpeazu or Duncan Watmore.

After the dismissal of Warnock, Chris Wilder took the reigns, and in all of his games in charge he has played the same front two, Sporar and Watmore.

The two players are different in their styles of play, but both have played incredibly well together.

The former Sunderland man revealed that the relationship isn’t just on a matchday, as the two speak often off the pitch and discuss exactly what they want from each other when it comes playing together.

“I get on really well with him,” said Watmore.

“I’ve been enjoying playing with him. He’s a very talented player, has achieved a lot, played for various big clubs. He’s got a lot of talent and he’s good to play with. He has a good footballing brain. I’m enjoying that partnership.

“Some of the coaches put on the sessions where we’re together and we work on that link. Obviously off the pitch we speak to each other a lot, after training or before games, getting an understanding of what we want from each other on and off the ball.”

Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Watmore is likely to keep his place up top and will likely partner Sporar for the fifth game in a row.

Since Wilder took the reigns, Watmore has two goals and an assist in those five games, whereas Sporar is yet to find the net or assist a teammate under the new Boro boss.

Thoughts

It is clear to see Watmore and Sporar have a good relationship on the pitch, and it is encouraging to hear of their strong relationship off the pitch too.

But the partnership needs to produce more goals and Wilder, Sporar, Watmore, and the Boro supporters will be willing this to be the case when Boro take on Bournemouth tomorrow.