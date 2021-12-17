Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has revealed Tahith Chong is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from injury.

Chong, 22, featured in all but one of Birmingham’s opening 14 games of the season and grabbed three assists in his third loan spell away from Manchester United.

Since his injury, Bowyer’s side have picked up only three wins in nine games, leaving them 15th in the Championship table.

The Dutch winger’s season was brought to a halt in October following a groin injury, leaving him out of action until March, but Blues boss Bowyer has handed a boost regarding Chong’s progress.

“Chongy was at our game last weekend. It was good to see him around the lads again,” he told the Birmingham Mail.

“All I can say is he is ahead of schedule. I don’t want to say days, weeks, months – whatever it is. All I know is he is ahead of schedule which is good.

“Obviously he is back at Man U getting treatment and they are looking after him, so we know he is getting very, very well looked after there – which is a positive for us. It was good to hear that last week.”

Blues missing Chong’s flair?

Birmingham’s mixed run of results isn’t a surprise when acknowledging that Chong has been out. The tricky winger has been one of the signings of the summer so far and has adapted to the Championship with ease following loan spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.

With Riley McGree impressing during his absence, Chong’s return will feel like a new signing for Bowyer and support the Blues into a late play-off push if kept fit.

The Dutch winger’s flair and attacking prowess are traits clear in his play so far this season. Another impressive run of performances could see Chong on other clubs’ transfer watch lists this summer.