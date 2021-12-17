Oldham Athletic and Bradford City have joined the race to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake this winter, as per a report by Football Scotland.

The League Two duo have both enquired about the availability of the youngster ahead of the January transfer window.

McPake, 20, is currently on loan at League One side Morecambe but is poised to be recalled by his parent club next month and shipped out somewhere else.

He was given the green light to join the Shrimps over the summer to get some more experience under his belt.

However, he has since struggled to make an impact with the North West outfit and has made just seven appearances in all competitions.

Read: Bradford City defender to return to the club in January

Lots of interest

That hasn’t deterred other Football League clubs from being interested in him though, with Barrow, Salford City and Tranmere Rovers credited with an interest by the Daily Record earlier this week.

Scottish pair St Johnstone and Ross County have also been linked.

Read: Oldham Athletic caretaker boss reveals stance on full-time role

Story so far

McPake has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has played once for their senior side so far in his career.

He had loan spells at Dundee and Greenock Morton before Harrogate Town lured him down the border for the first time.

The attacker enjoyed his spell with Simon Weaver’s side and scored four goals in 22 games to earn his move to Morecambe.