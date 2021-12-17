Cheltenham Town are in ongoing talks with Dan Crowley over extending his stay, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town signed him on a short-term deal until January in October and his contract is due to expire soon.

Crowley, 24, has emerged on the radar of Burton Albion, as reported by Gloucestershire Live earlier this week.

He won the League One title on loan at Hull City last season and has a decision to make on his next move this winter.

‘Ongoing’…

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has provided this update on his situation:

“Talks are ongoing. In terms of me and Dan, we will just crack on as we have done. He’s been good in his performances, in training and around the place.

“I am sure there is interest, just like we have interest in other players as well. It all gets heightened with January coming up, but this is a daily thing in football.”

Last couple of years

Birmingham City signed Crowley in 2019 and he went on to play 45 times for the Blues in all competitions.

They then loaned him out to Hull City around this time last year and he was a hit at the MKM Stadium.

He made 23 appearances for the Tigers to help them win the League One title under Grant McCann.

However, a permanent move to East Yorkshire didn’t happen in the end and he became a free agent.

Getting game time

Crowley bided his time before joining Cheltenham and has enjoyed regular game time with the Robins.

The former Arsenal man could have Burton as another option to him next month.