AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has played down rumours that Anthony Hartigan has rejected a new contract amid links to Bolton Wanderers.

Hartigan, 21, has been a standout performer for AFC Wimbledon in League One this season. The midfielder has scored once and assisted four in his 18 League One outings so far this campaign and has been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers throughout.

The Sun on Sunday linked Hartigan to Bolton early on in the campaign and again earlier this month. Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21) that Hartigan had rejected a new contract offer from the Wombles, and that he was poised to sign for Bolton Wanderers with his current deal due to expire next summer.

Speaking to South London Press on the situation, Robinson said:

“That’s news to me that he had turned anything down. As far as I know, there are positive chats ongoing.

“I’d like to think Anthony knows the development he went through as a youth team player, which got him into the first-team, and he knows that perhaps after his form dropping away, there are reasons why he is playing the way he is now.

“I’m sure Anthony realises that, and he knows that this is a fantastic place for him to be playing his football.”

Mixed seasons…

Both Bolton and AFC Wimbledon have endured mixed campaigns in League One this season.

Both started the campaign well but have since dropped down the table, with Wimbledon currently sitting in 17th-place of the table and Bolton in 15th.

For Hartigan then, he potentially faces a really tough decision in the coming weeks and months. Does he stay on at Wimbledon? Or does he look for pastures new ahead of next summer?

Both sides are certainly putting foundations in place to go and have bright futures. Ian Evatt’s Bolton though will no doubt have more resources following their previous takeover, and they could yet tempt Hartigan to the club with a higher pay package.

A lot to think about for the young midfielder, who’s next in action against Portsmouth this weekend.