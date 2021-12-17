Stoke City’s Peter Etebo is keen on a permanent move to Watford.

Stoke City loaned the midfielder to the Premier League side over the summer.

Etebo, 26, has since enjoyed his time at Vicarage Road.

He has made seven appearances for the Hornets in all competitions this season, six of which have come in the league.

‘I have loved it’…

The Nigeria international is open to a full-time switch to Hertfordshire and has said on Watford’s Inside The Hive podcast:

“To be honest I would love to because everyone has been amazing – the staff, the players. The dressing room has been good.

“Since I came to Watford, I have loved it since day one till today so I would love to if they want to make my deal to be permanent, I would love to stay.”

Stoke situation

Etebo is out-of-favour at Stoke and is still under contract with the Championship side until 2023.

He joined the Potters in 2018 from Portuguese side Feirense after starting for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia.

The midfielder has since made 51 appearances in total for the Staffordshire outfit.

However, he has been loaned out over recent seasons to Getafe and Galatasaray.

Watford move

Watford came calling over the summer and threw him a Premier League lifeline.

Etebo is due to spend the season with the Hornets and his chances of a permanent move there could depend on whether they survive this term.

What next for Stoke?

Michael O’Neill’s side are next in action on Boxing Day away at Barnsley having seen their clash against Coventry City this weekend postponed.