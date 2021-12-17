Reading midfielder John Swift is reportedly keen on staying with the Berkshire club for the remainder of this season, after previous links to the likes of Brentford, Leeds United and Newcastle United.

Reading Chronicle have revealed that Swift, 26, has ‘no intentions’ to leave Reading in the upcoming January transfer window.

It comes after a stellar season for the midfielder – he’s scored eight goals and grabbed nine assists in his 21 league outings, with Premier League links emerging earlier in the campaign.

Swift has been linked with all of Brentford, Leeds United and Newcastle.

The Royals suffered a six-point deduction earlier this year which has since thrust them into a relegation battle. They now sit in 21st-place of the Championship table and just two points above the drop zone.

A final hurrah?

Swift is out of contract at the end of this season. He’s one of a number of players to be so and the above report from Reading Chronicle goes on to mention that, whilst a January move doesn’t seem to be on the cards, those linked Premier League clubs will instead pursue a move next summer.

This season then could be Swift’s last at the club. He’s been with the Royals since joining in 2016, following his upbringing in the Chelsea youth academy before spells with the likes of Swindon Town and Brentford.

He’s proved himself to be one of the best no.10s in the division this season and it’s no surprise to see his Premier League links emerging, though it is somewhat surprising to see that he has no intention of leaving in January.

More so from Reading’s point of view because they now look set to lose him for free next year, unless of course they agree a new deal.

Up next for Reading is a trip to Peterborough United on Boxing Day.