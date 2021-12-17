Ipswich Town have turned to Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

The Northern Irishman has left his role as a coach at Manchester United to move to Portman Road.

Here are five players he could target from Old Trafford-

Anthony Elanga

He is being tipped for a bright future at Manchester United and has already made a handful of first-team appearances for the Premier League giants.

However, could he benefit from a loan spell away at Ipswich?

Teden Mengi

The centre-back would tighten up the Tractor Boys’ defence for the second-half of the season.

He spent time on loan in the Championship with Derby County last term and played nine times for the Rams.

Dylan Levitt

He is currently on loan at Scottish side Dundee United but could be a useful addition in midfield for Ipswich this winter.

The Wales international had stints at Charlton Athletic and Croatian side Istra in the last campaign.

Noam Emeran

The French attacker has been a key player for Manchester United’s development squad over the past couple of years.

He signed his first professional contract in 2019 having previously played for French side Amiens.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Shola Shoretire

He is well thought of by the Red Devils and has already played four times for their first-team.

Shoretire would give Ipswich something different in attack and could benefit from getting some experience under his belt in the Football League.