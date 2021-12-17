Sunderland and Wigan Athletic are interested in Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly, according to a report by Football Insider.

The League One duo are keeping tabs on the attacker ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Kelly, 25, is due to become a free agent with his contract at Irish side Bohemians up at the end of the month.

Preston North End have also been mentioned as a potential suitor in Football Insider’s report, whilst Portsmouth have also been linked over recent times, as per a report by The News.

On fire

Kelly has caught the eye in the League of Ireland Premier Division this past year and fired 26 goals in all competitions.

He is now wanted in the Football League and is believed to be keen on a move to England.

The forward has said, as per the Irish Independent:

“I’m 25. The way I’m looking at it is, there’s a whole lot of luck involved in having a good season and scoring goals and you need to strike when the iron is hot.

“It’s hard to weigh up but I think it’s the right decision. As regards destination, I don’t know what the plan is yet and that’s the truth.”

Career to date

Kelly has spent his whole career to date in Ireland and started out as a youngster in the academy at Derry City.

He then moved on for spells at UCD, Dundalk and St. Patrick’s Athletic before rocking up at Bohemians in January last year.

The forward hasn’t looked back since making the move to Dalymount Park but could now be poised to move on for a new challenge.