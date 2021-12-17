Charlton Athletic goalkeeper James Beadle is poised to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

Charlton Athletic are set to lose the youngster to the Premier League, as per a report by London News Online.

Beadle, 17, has also been linked with Chelsea over recent times but the Seagulls were always in ‘pole position’ to land him.

The Addicks have been trying to keep hold of him on a professional contract.

However, the bright lights of the top flight have lured him away from the Valley but the League One side are said to be securing a decent deal for him.

Beadle has risen up through the academy at Charlton and is a supporter of the club.

He has been a regular for the London side at various youth levels over recent years but is leaving now before he gets chance to play for their first-team.

It will be interesting to see how the England youth international gets on at Brighton.