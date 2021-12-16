Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic were all linked with a move for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs earlier this month.

A report from Foot Mercato claimed Blackpool, Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic are all sizing up a potential January move for Jeando Fuchs.

The midfielder has been putting in some impressive displays in the middle of the park for Dundee United, with his form attracting plenty of potential suitors from elsewhere ahead of the January transfer window.

Fuchs joined the Scottish Premiership side from Deportivo Alaves in the summer of 2020 and is entering the final six months of his contract in January, so clubs are eyeing a possible cut-price deal ahead of the New Year.

The 24-year-old has played 46 times for the club across all competitions since joining, with 26 of those appearances coming this season. In the process, Fuchs has chipped in with one assist, operating as both a central midfielder and defensive midfielder.

Amid the recent links with a move to the Football League, take a look at some of Fuchs’ highlights below.