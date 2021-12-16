Portsmouth and Bristol City are among the sides to have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon man Nesta Guinness-Walker this season.

Portsmouth were most recently said to be keen on the AFC Wimbledon ace earlier this month, while Bristol City were linked with Guinness-Walker alongside Championship duo Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough back in October.

As the January transfer window nears, it awaits to be seen if anything materialises, with the Dons keen to tie the left-sided ace down to a new deal.

An update emerged on Bristol City’s rumoured interest amid Portsmouth’s links last weekend.

Bristol Live has said that while the Robins are not planning on making a bid for the 22-year-old as of yet, he is on a list of potential targets and they could change their stance on a bid if Pompey firm up their interest.

Amid the links with a move away from Plough Lane, take a look at what Guinness-Walker has to offer as an intriguing January transfer window moves closer and closer.