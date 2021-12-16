Fleetwood Town have increased the boundaries of their Fylde Coast home by setting up two football clubs – in the UAE and South Africa.

The club, owned by local businessman Andy Pilley, also owner of club sponsors BES Utilities, are themselves accommodated with an unusual story of their own. Having reformed for the third time in 1998, Pilley took over in 2004 – and the club never looked back.

On the back of a tidal wave of investment, six promotions in ten years have skyrocketed the club from the North West Counties League Premier Division into League One. Infrastructure improvements including a new main stand has seen the other half of ‘Tram Derby’ become a Football League mainstay.

Now, this seemingly ever-growing club has expanded to wholly new realms, with the set up of Fleetwood United in Dubai, and Western Cape Fleetwood. It’s a move cited by Cod Army owner Pilley to ‘balance the books by various sources of income’, amid growing financial concerns at the club.

More to come?

A limitation to Fleetwood’s heavy investment relative to their opponents was always going to plateau out as they climbed the higher echelons of the football pyramid. Sat 19th in the division, and having been a third tier side since the 2014/15 season, the Cod Army have seemingly found their level under the current investment.

The expansion of Fleetwood’s network may grant them access to new income and players from roads less travelled, which may have the end result of seeing them launch their next promotion bid – the Championship.