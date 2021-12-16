Ipswich Town are set to name Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna as their new boss.

Ipswich Town have found their replacement for Paul Cook, as reported by Sky Sports.

The Tractor Boys are due to make an announcement in the next few days.

McKenna, 35, is poised to leave Manchester United to embark on a new chapter of his career in the Football League.

Manchester United spell

The Northern Irishman worked at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has since stayed with the Premier League side under new boss Ralf Rangnick.

McKenna started his coaching career in 2015 with Tottenham Hotspur before leaving for Manchester United.

He first managed the Red Devils’ Under-18s side before making the step up into the first-team set up when Jose Mourinho left in 2018.

Interesting first job

Ipswich are now handing McKenna his first full-time managerial role in the game and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in League One.

The Tractor Boys signed 19 new players over the summer and it has taken a while for all their signings to gel together this season.

Cook has fallen victim to their poor start to the season in the third tier and they will be hoping McKenna can turn their fortunes around and guide them into the Play-Offs.

The upcoming January transfer window provides him with an opportunity to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.