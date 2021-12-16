The Pompey Renaissance train continues to operate at full steam under Danny Cowley heading into January – and he’s got his sights set even higher.

Having reinforced his new team to the tune of 15 players over the summer including five loanees, Cowley clearly isn’t done yet in terms of rebuilding this Pompey side in the wake of Kenny Jackett’s departure in March earlier this year.

Much of the previous side had found homes elsewhere in League One, with sides such as Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic, Doncaster Rovers, and Oxford United collecting former Pompey players while Cowley and co. sought to begin their new project.

Amid a fiercely competitive League One elite hierarchy, Cowley has stated that he wants three or four players to make Fratton Park their new home to supplement his push up the table.

He told Sky Sports:

“January is a difficult window, but we need to keep moving in the right direction.

“If we can bring in three or four to compliment what we already have, then that will really help us.”

It won’t be an easy task. Detailed by CEO Andy Cullen, the Blues’ budget is full-to-bursting after their summer recruitment program.

The in-form side

Following a run of form that yielded just two wins from 15 games, Cowley’s PO4 outfit are now unbeaten in nine league games, climbing from 17th in the table to 8th. The play-offs are within touching distance of the side once brushing shoulders with the division’s afterthoughts, and it’s a prize that the brothers Cowleys are looking to lose no momentum towards attaining.

Considering that no side in League One has more clean sheets to date, and that the Blues haven’t conceded in four consecutive games (for the second time this season), any additions to the side could well be in the striking department.