Blackburn Rovers will be without one player and one member of staff against Birmingham City this weekend after they tested positive for COVID-19, manager Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers will be bidding to keep up their impressive run of form this weekend when they face Birmingham City on Saturday.

Tony Mowbray’s side could make it five Championship wins in a row with a victory over the Blues as they look to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot and close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

However, Rovers have now been dealt a blow in their build-up to the tie.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn boss Mowbray confirmed the club have had two people test positive for COVID-19. Mowbray revealed one unnamed player and one unnamed staff member have tested positive.

Two of the players identified as close contacts have returned to training after returning negative PCR tests as they are double jabbed, while two others won’t be allowed to play as they aren’t jabbed despite also returning negative PCR tests.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say:

“Definitely one player and one member of staff. On the back of that there are close contacts, we sat on a bus for five-and-a-half hours coming back from Bournemouth.

“Sunday morning was the first positive, the players around him have been isolating.

“Fortunately for us, two of those players are double-vaccinated and two of those are without vaccinations and won’t be allowed to play even though they have had negative PCR tests. The two that are vaccinated are back in training.”

Bidding to keep the run going

Amid a pair of cases, Blackburn Rovers will be determined to limit the spread as soon as possible to avoid becoming the latest side forced into postponing their game this week.

A postponement could harm their momentum heading into the New Year, so it will be hoped that the squad can stay clear of the virus as Rovers bid to carry their strong form into 2022.

Three points against Birmingham City could see Rovers jump into 3rd place if West Brom drop points, so it will be interesting to see how the games pan out.