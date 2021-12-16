Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is in line for a return to the squad this weekend after overcoming a stomach injury.

Blackburn Rovers were forced into a goalkeeping change in the second half of their 1-0 win over Stoke City at the end of November.

Thomas Kaminski withdrew from the action after suffering a stomach injury, with Aynsley Pears coming on to see out the victory for Tony Mowbray’s side. Since then, Pears has remained in between the sticks, keeping two more clean sheets and helping Rovers to wins over Preston North End and Bournemouth.

However, with a clash against Birmingham City awaiting, Mowbray is now facing a selection conundrum.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the Blackburn Rovers boss revealed Belgian shot-stopper Kaminski is back in training today (Thursday), stating that he’ll have a decision to make on who starts in goal at the weekend.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think Kaminski’s training today and we’ll have a decision to make should he come through it.

“Pearsy has done exceptionally well during his two-and-a-half games and that’s a call we’ll have to make.”

The decision ahead…

Kaminski’s spot as Mowbray’s go-to man in goal has been more than justified. The 29-year-old has been a key player for Blackburn since arriving in 2020, keeping 15 clean sheets in 65 games across all competitions.

However, Pears’ run in between the sticks has given Mowbray a decision to make. Rovers’ defence is yet to be breached with the Durham-born ‘keeper in goal this season, most recently seeing off stiff competition in Bournemouth too.

It awaits to be seen who Mowbray picks for the tie as Blackburn bid to make it five consecutive Championship wins.