Walsall central defender Manny Monthe has been handed a seven-game ban starting with immediate effect, following an incident last season.

During the trip to Forest Green Rovers in May of the 2020/21 season, the first-year Saddler was accused of directing homophobic abuse and/or derogatory language at a member of the opposition in the ninth minute of the fixture, a charge which the defender had since ‘vehemently denied’.

The independent regulatory commission in charge of investigating the incident on behalf of the FA found proof that Monthe had indeed used inappropriate language – and the seven game ban was not the only sanction imposed. A £1,200 fine, and a mandatory FA education course are also among the decisions taken against the 26 year-old Cameroonian.

While the footballing element takes a backseat in the face of the suspension, it is a suspension that will no doubt affect the ambitions of a Matty Taylor-led side that was beginning to piece together its season.

Monthe has been a mainstay in the starting eleven since his arrival, and two defeats in their past eleven games has seen the Midlands outfit rise up the table, from a position as low as 21st in October.

Now just five points off the play-offs, and out of all cup competitions, Monthe will be sidelined for a crucial seven-game league stretch, with his earliest possible return date being the trip to Bristol Rovers on January 29th.

Up next for Walsall is a trip to Swindon Town in League Two this weekend.