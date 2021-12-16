Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has suffered a recurrence of a quad injury, ruling him out for another spell on the sidelines.

Blackpool shot-stopper Chris Maxwell has been a mainstay in the Tangerines’ starting XI since arriving from Preston North End in January 2020.

The 31-year-old played a hefty 53 games last season as Neil Critchley’s side won promotion to the Championship, and only injury has kept him out of the side this season. Maxwell missed nine Championship games over October and November before returning against Luton Town earlier this month.

However, it has now emerged that Maxwell has suffered a recurrence of the injury that kept him out earlier in the season.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Tangerines boss Critchley has said Daniel Grimshaw will be given a chance in the starting XI once again as Maxwell faces another spell out.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Maxi has had a bit of a recurrence of the injury. He’s going to face a spell on the sidelines.

“He’s the captain, he’s been a leader and he’s been fantastic to me, not just on the pitch but off the pitch since I’ve been here. He’s a big presence in the dressing room and he’ll be missed. It now gives Grimmy an opportunity to step back in, and he was excellent when he had a chance to play.

“That’s football. It’s not nice for Maxi, but it gives Grimmy an opportunity to play again.”

Grimshaw’s chance

Daniel Grimshaw has been Maxwell’s deputy for much of the season since arriving from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer, but a fresh blow to the Blackpool captain looks set to give him another run in the side.

In his nine Championship appearances, Grimshaw helped keep three clean sheets, even providing an assist in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Overall, he has featured 11 times for the club, with his other two outings coming in EFL Cup ties against Middlesbrough and Sunderland.