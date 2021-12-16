Hull City will be backed by over 1,600 fans away at Nottingham Forest this weekend. 

Hull City have revealed the number of tickets sold so far on their official club Twitter account (see tweet below).

The Tigers have been given an initial allocation of 2,000.

Grant McCann’s side go into Saturday’s game in good form and are unbeaten in their last six matches in the league.

Read: Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali sends message to fans on Twitter

Hull made a poor start to the season following their promotion from League One last term but have since started to find their feet in the Championship again.

They are currently 19th in the league table and are four points above the relegation zone.

The Tigers drew 2-2 at home to Bristol City last time out and were denied the win by a late Matty James equaliser.

Here is what their fans have been saying on Twitter ahead of their match against Nottingham Forest: