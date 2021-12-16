Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has had no communication with Everton.

The Rams’ manager has been asked about the speculation in his press conference this afternoon, as per Derbyshire Live live blog (13.19).

Rooney, 36, has been linked with his former club Everton this week, as reported by The Sun.

Pressure is mounting on the current Toffees’ boss Rafa Benitez right now.

No contact

Rooney started his playing career at Goodison Park and The Sun have suggested that he could return there.

However, he has poured cold water on the story today and says he has had no contact with the Premier League side.

Decent job

The former England and Manchester United star has done a steady job with Derby considering all the off-field problems his side have had to deal with.

They remain bottom of the Championship table on four points and are currently 17 points off safety.

The Rams are due to play Cardiff City away this weekend but there is doubt as to whether that will go ahead.

Story so far

Rooney signed for Derby as a player in 2020 from MLS side DC United and scored seven goals in 35 games in all competitions before getting the managerial job.

He officially hung up his boots in January this year and has since won 25% of the 60 games he has taken charge of so far.