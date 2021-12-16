Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United have held talks over “certain players” ahead of January, Pools boss Graeme Lee has revealed.

Middlesbrough lost U23s boss Graeme Lee at the start of December, with the 43-year-old departing to take up his first senior management role with League Two side Hartlepool United.

The Pools are unbeaten since the new boss’ arrival, and Lee is looking to make his mark on the squad when the January window comes around.

Now, Lee has revealed he has been in talks with Middlesbrough over “certain players” ahead of the transfer window.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Lee said that he knows some Middlesbrough players who could be able to come in and have a positive impact, also confirming the League Two side have spoken to “many, many different clubs” since his arrival.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve spoken to Middlesbrough regarding certain players – the ones I know well.

“But we’ve not just spoken to Middlesbrough, we have spoken to many, many different clubs in the last two weeks and it’s about bringing the right ones in.