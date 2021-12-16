Ipswich Town loan man Christian Walton has said his January transfer fate is out of his hands amid rumours of an early return to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Christian Walton linked up with Ipswich Town in the summer in his latest loan move away from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 26-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career in loan in the EFL, spending time on the books with Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and more previously.

Now, as the January transfer window nears, reports have emerged claiming Brighton could recall Walton in January in order to sell him to a Championship club.

However, Walton has insisted that he is remaining focused on matters at Portman Road, telling the East Anglian Daily Times that a decision over his current situation is left for the clubs to decide.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think that sort of thing is left to the clubs’ hierarchies.

“I don’t really have a say on that and don’t really know my situation. All I know is I’m playing for Ipswich Town and I’m really enjoying my football here.

“It’s a massive football club. I think any players in the divisions would want to come and play for Ipswich. We have seen how many players have stepped down a division to come here. You can obviously see from the support how good the club is.

“I’ll just keep applying myself for Ipswich Town because it’s a great club to be playing for. I love playing for this club.”

Walton’s loan so far

After joining in the latter stages of the transfer window, Walton has been the number one in between the sticks for most of the season.

The Brighton shot-stopper has fended off competition from Vaclav Hladky and Tomas Holy to make the number one shirt his own, playing 15 times across all competitions since joining. In the process, he has kept three clean sheets.

It awaits to be seen how Walton’s situation pans out in January, with Brighton reportedly looking to cash in on the ‘keeper rather than letting him see out his loan spell with Ipswich Town.