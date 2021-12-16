Sheffield Wednesday have been forced to postpone this weekend’s clash with Accrington Stanley amid a COVID outbreak at the club, it has been confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday were scheduled to face Accrington Stanley in a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side are riding a wave of momentum heading into the New Year. The Owls sit just outside the play-off spots after a run of 12 games undefeated in League One and would have been determined to keep that run going against Stanley at the weekend.

However, Wednesday have now confirmed that they have had to postpone the fixture until further notice.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday confirmed they have informed the EFL that they will be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a COVID outbreak. Both Wednesday and Accrington are working together with the EFL to rearrange the fixture, so it awaits to be seen when further information emerges.