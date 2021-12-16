Mansfield Town CEO David Sharpe says they will be active in January, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

Mansfield Town could offload ‘one or two’ of their current players, as well as potentially loan out some youngsters.

The Stags are in good form right now in League Two and have risen to 11th in the table.

They are only four points off the Play-Offs going into their game against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Incoming and outgoings….

Sharpe has provided an update on transfer plans for next month:

“We will have to wait and see what happens in January.

“There may be one or two incoming and there may be one or two outgoing, plus a couple of the younger lads may go out on loan while we already have players out on loan at the moment that may have interest in them.

“We will be active, it never is a quiet window, but there is no point adding players for the sake of it.”

Careful

It appears that Mansfield will be cautious in their approach to the transfer window.

January is always a tough market for clubs in the Football League and they will only bring in a player who they feel can strengthen what they already have.

Outgoings

It will be interesting to see if the Stags do let some fringe players head out the exit door this winter. That would certainly free up funds and space in the squad to bring in signings.

Mansfield have a few young players out on loan at the moment like Jaden Charles (Nuneaton), James Clarke (Solihull Moors) and Jimmy Knowles (Greenock Morton) and Sharpe has hinted more could follow suit.