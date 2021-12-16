Wigan Athletic are ‘chasing’ a couple of signings ahead of the January transfer window, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Wigan Athletic are eyeing a couple of additions this winter to bolster their ranks.

The Latics have made a strong start to the season in League One under Leam Richardson.

They are currently 2nd in the table behind Rotherham United but have a game in-hand.

The season so far for Wigan Athletic: Standout players? Areas to improve? January agenda?

Areas that need strengthening?

Wigan’s defence has been pretty solid this season bar a few disappointing home losses.

They could do with some more depth in the centre of midfield, especially with Jordan Cousins being out injured now for the next four months.

The Latics should also look to bring in another striker this winter to inject more firepower at the top end of the pitch.

A proven third tier goal scorer would boost their chances of promotion come the end of the season.

Read: Wigan Athletic midfielder facing four months out injured

What next?

The ‘Tics have a pretty hectic schedule ahead now over the festive period, starting with a tough trip to the Kassam Stadium this weekend to face in-form Oxford United.

Karl Robinson’s side are currently 5th in the table and are only three points behind right now.

Wigan then take on lowly Crewe Alexandra away on Boxing Day, followed by clashes against more North West sides in Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley over New Year.