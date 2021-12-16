Blackburn Rovers remain interested in Aberdeen starlet Ryan Hedges.

Blackburn Rovers could try and land the winger on a pre-contract agreement deal next month, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Hedges, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and his current club run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

Championship duo Middlesbrough and Cardiff City have also been credited with an interest in him over recent times, as per the Daily Record.

Blackburn actually had a bid rejected over the summer and are still eager to lure him to Ewood Park.

Aberdeen want to keep him

Aberdeen have been trying to agree a new deal with Hedges but haven’t been able to yet.

He has been a key player for the Scottish side since signing for them in 2019.

The Wales international has made 81 appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with 16 goals and 16 assists.

He has also played for the likes of Everton, Flint Town, Swansea City, Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Yeovil Town and Barnsley in the past.

What now?

Blackburn still want to land him and could make their move in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Lancashire Telegraph hint Tony Mowbray’s side could get him on a pre-contract deal for next summer.

Could Middlesbrough and Cardiff hijack any potential Rovers swoop or has that ship sailed now?