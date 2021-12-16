Stoke City midfielder Ibrahim Sy is a wanted man abroad.

He is on the radar of French duo Chamois Niortais and AS Nancy, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

Sy, 18, is also said to be wanted by clubs in Italy ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The teenager is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters and the Championship side have a decision to make on his future at the club this winter.

Story so far

Sy moved to the Staffordshire outfit last year and was initially signed for their Under-18s.

However, he has since broken into their Under-23s side and has been a regular at that level over recent times.

The Senegal youth international has made 18 appearances for Stoke’s development squad so far in his career and will be looking to make the step up into the senior picture soon should he stay.

He is under contract at the Bet365 Stadium until 2023 but has a few clubs interested in him right now.

Prior to his move to England, Sy rose up through the youth ranks of French top flight side Stage de Reims and played for their Under-19s.

What now?

It will be interesting to see what happens with Sy next month and whether Stoke decide to let him leave.

He hasn’t been with the Potters for long and an exit would be a slight surprise.