Rotherham United have opened contract talks with club captain Richard Wood, Paul Davis has revealed.

Wood, 36, is out of contract at Rotherham United next summer.

The veteran defender saw a one-year option in his contract triggered last year and now, with his deal out at the end of this season, Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis has revealed that the Millers are in talks with Wood over a renewal.

He tweeted earlier today:

Contract talks with #rufc skipper Richard Wood. Will be New Year for other players. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) December 16, 2021

Wood made his 200th appearance for Rotherham United this season. The Englishman who’s previously spent time with Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City among other clubs has been with the Millers since 2014, and has become a key player since then.

He spent time out on loan during his earlier Rotherham career but has been a mainstay in the defence for the past few seasons, having been a key component of Paul Warne’s Millers tenure to date.

And with 17 League One appearances to his name this time round, the 36-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down and he remains a key player for the league leaders.

Rotherham have a handful of players out of contract next summer. All of Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo, Angus MacDonald and Chiedozie Ogbene see their deals expire next summer, but Davis goes on to mention in the above tweet that the Millers will begin talks with other out of contract players in the New Year.

There’s plenty of work for Warne and his staff to do over the next few months, to ensure the longer-term future of some of his players whilst vying for an immediate return tot he Championship.