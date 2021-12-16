‘Fantastic’ – Plenty of Barrow AFC fans rave about Leeds United loan pair Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens after FA Cup win
Barrow are through to the next round of the FA Cup after an impressive win over Ipswich Town.
Barrow beat the League One side 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Leeds United loan duo Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts.
A trip to Oakwell to face Championship outfit Barnsley now awaits for the Bluebirds next month.
Mark Cooper’s side took a deserved lead on 26 minutes when Stevens’ shot took a deflection off Idris El Mizouni to fly into the net past Christian Walton.
They then doubled their lead nine minutes later when Gotts slotted home with a cool finish from close range.
Ipswich were poor on the night and are in desperate need for a new manager. John McGreal remains in caretaker charge following Paul Cook’s departure.
The game belonged to Barrow and their fans will remember the victory for a long time.
Here is how their supporters reacted on Twitter to Stevens and Gotts’ impressive performances-
The Leeds United fans will have a hard time picking man of the match so far 🙂
— Barrow & District Physiotherapy (@LesPotter8) December 15, 2021
Fantastic performances. #BarrowAFC https://t.co/tBeFIOZ69D
— Bluebirds of Holker Street ⚽️ (@OurBluebirdsFly) December 15, 2021
Just good friends…. pic.twitter.com/AJJORBS6AG
— ian ally (@38wcr) December 16, 2021
BLUEBIRDSsssss
— Michael Wilson (@Michael47843354) December 16, 2021
Robbie, Robbie Gotts💖 https://t.co/KBMKyCDkIs
— Ryan Johnstone (@What_Ryann_said) December 15, 2021
Been absolutely brilliant
— Gareth Pritchard (@KingyG7) December 15, 2021
You’ve gotts to be kidding me.
— Frauds (@Frauds21) December 15, 2021