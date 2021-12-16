Barrow are through to the next round of the FA Cup after an impressive win over Ipswich Town.

Barrow beat the League One side 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Leeds United loan duo Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts.

A trip to Oakwell to face Championship outfit Barnsley now awaits for the Bluebirds next month.

Mark Cooper’s side took a deserved lead on 26 minutes when Stevens’ shot took a deflection off Idris El Mizouni to fly into the net past Christian Walton.

They then doubled their lead nine minutes later when Gotts slotted home with a cool finish from close range.

Ipswich were poor on the night and are in desperate need for a new manager. John McGreal remains in caretaker charge following Paul Cook’s departure.

The game belonged to Barrow and their fans will remember the victory for a long time.

Here is how their supporters reacted on Twitter to Stevens and Gotts’ impressive performances-

The Leeds United fans will have a hard time picking man of the match so far 🙂 — Barrow & District Physiotherapy (@LesPotter8) December 15, 2021

BLUEBIRDSsssss — Michael Wilson (@Michael47843354) December 16, 2021

Been absolutely brilliant — Gareth Pritchard (@KingyG7) December 15, 2021