Derby County aim to sell goalkeeper David Marshall this winter.

Derby County want to get the veteran stopper off their books in the upcoming January transfer window, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 16.21.21, 07.49).

Marshall, 36, has fallen down the pecking order at Pride Park this season.

He is currently the third choice ‘keeper for the Rams behind Kelle Roos and Ryan Allsop.



Current situation

Marshall is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent next summer (June 2022).

The Scotland international joined Derby in 2020 from Wigan Athletic and was their number one in the last campaign.

He played 33 times in all competitions last term but hasn’t been seen at all this term.

Career to date

The ‘keeper is vastly experienced and has racked up 573 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Celtic and broke into their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells in England at Norwich City, Cardiff City and Hull City.

Wigan signed him in 2019 and he had an impressive year at the DW Stadium before Derby came calling.

What now?

Marshall’s time with Wayne Rooney’s side appears to be coming to an end and they are keen to sell him next month.

It will be interesting to see if there are any takers.