Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has taken to Twitter to send a latest message to their fans.

The Turkish businessman has sent the following tweet-

The moment I landed, I felt the great energy of that beautiful city. After I see the Turkish flags on the streets, on Twitter, I am sure that we will become one of the few clubs with very strong ties like a family. I hope that our dreams will come true very soon. @HullCity pic.twitter.com/l8IZvwa5cz — Acun Ilıcalı (@acunilicali) December 15, 2021

Ilicali, 51, is in the process of buying the Championship side from the Allams.

He has said he is sure the Tigers will ‘become one of the few clubs with very strong ties like a family’.

Read: Hull City midfielder heads out on loan

More on Ilicali

The entrepreneur has made his money in the television and media industry in Turkey having previously been a sports reporter.

He is a keen football follower and is a fan of Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Ilicali has been involved in the game before as well and invested in Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

New director of football on way as well?

Tan Kesler, who is a close associate of Ilicali, is poised to be appointed as the club’s new director of football once the takeover goes through, as reported by Hull Live.

He is a FIFA registered intermediary (agent) who is the president of HTK Sports & Media and has also previously worked for the Wasserman Group, the Turkish Football Federation and Impact Basketball.

Read: Ex-Hull City man to land Hibernian job

What next?

Hull fans are patiently waiting for the takeover to go through.

Grant McCann’s side are back in action this weekend away at Nottingham Forest and travel to the City Ground in good spirits having not lost in their last six league matches.