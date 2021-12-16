Ipswich Town remain managerless following their sacking of Paul Cook earlier this month.

Ipswich Town currently find themselves 12th in League One. The club have won just one of their last eight in all competitions, losing away at Barrow in the FA Cup last night.

The defeat last night summed up the deflation and disconnection in the squad. John McGreal is the man in caretaker charge but he got it wrong last night, summarising the need for a proper manager in place before things spiral out of control.

So what’s the latest on Ipswich Town’s pursuit of a new manager?

Plenty of names have come in and out of contention so far. The likes of Tony Mowbray and Frank Lampard are said to be unlikely appointments, with former Cardiff City and Millwall boss Neil Harris looking like he’s in pole position as it stands.

But this week, two new names have entered the running as per reports – Chelsea coach Anthony Barry is being linked with the Portman Road vacancy, and so too is Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

Harris has already spoken out about the job. He’s applied for the position of manager and had this to say on talkSPORT earlier this month:

“It’s a brilliant football club [Ipswich Town]. It’s a great challenge for somebody to go in and hit the ground running.”

Elsewhere, Derek McInnes has also applied for the manager’s job – he previously worked with Town CEO Mark Ashton at Bristol City between 2011 and 2013, having spent eight successful years with Aberdeen since.

A lot going on it seems, with Ipswich hosting 3rd-place Sunderland in their next League One outing this weekend.