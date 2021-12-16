Ipswich Town lost 2-0 away at Barrow in the FA Cup last night.

Ipswich Town’s woes continue after they lost 2-0 in an FA Cup replay away at League Two outfit Barrow last night.

The game was won in the first half after goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts, with the Tractor Boys failing to make an imprint throughout the game.

They’ve now won just one of their last eight in all competitions, losing six. Still managerless too, the club really is on its knees it seems and fans have completely lost patience.

And one player in particular that they’ve lost that patience with is Toto Nsiala – the 29-year-old came under some serious criticism for his performance in defence last night.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old last night:

I hope they left Nsiala in barrow #itfc — Matt May (@mattmay268) December 16, 2021

On the bright side, at least Nsiala is injured #itfc — James Morris (@jemorris76) December 15, 2021

Nsiala, Penney and Jackson should never play for club again. McGreal got formation wrong in first half and was too much to get back when low on confidence. Hopefully new manager announced before Sunderland as excitement and expectation at a very low place #itfc — LOY-D (@lsimp82) December 15, 2021

I hope that’s the last time I ever see Nsiala in an Ipswich shirt – thank you #itfc — Gary Kioussis (@GaryKioussis) December 15, 2021

Hopefully thats Nsiala out for the season 🤞 #itfc — Sam T-P (@Samtporter16) December 15, 2021