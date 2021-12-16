Sunderland have some injuries piling up as we enter the festive period, but things are on the mend.

Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side have had their fair share of injuries so far this season. And like many clubs at this time of year, those injuries have kept on piling up.

The Black Cats have a lengthy list of injuries as it stands but Chronicle reporter James Hunter has provided a positive injury update on the club.

He tweeted yesterday:

Lee Johnson: Evans and Cirking back on the training pitch, but not in contention this weekend. Hume has been training for a while and sounds close to a return. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) December 15, 2021

Corry Evans (calf) and Dennis Cirkin (hernia) then are back in training with their teammates, but won’t play a part in this weekend’s League One clash at Ipswich Town.

Denver Hume (ankle) meanwhile is ‘close to a return’ says Hunter, and his return to the side will give some much-needed depth in the full-back areas.

Back on track…

Despite being only 21 games into what is Johnson’s first full season in charge of Sunderland, he’s already endured a campaign of plenty of highs and some real lows too.

His side started the season in fine form but it quickly fell apart. The Black Cats lost four games on the bounce through October and November and plenty of fans were calling for Johnson to be removed.

But his side are now six games unbeaten in the league, winning four of those including the last two to move back up into 3rd-place of the table, and just two points off leaders Rotherham United.

With players starting to near their return from injury too, it’ll only bolster this current vein of form that Sunderland find themselves on.