Barnsley have had a poor season so far in the Championship, currently finding themselves in 23rd-place in the current table standings, after 22 games.

Barnsley’s 22nd game of last season was a 2-1 away victory at local rivals Rotherham, at the end of December. The result helped them push up the table and helped them gain a play-off at the end of the season.

The Reds continued the fine into January and beyond, under then-boss Valerian Ismael which was helped by the January signings of Carlton Morris and Daryl Dike. Barnsley ended up finishing the season in 5th-place, and lost out in the semi-finals to Swansea City.

The 2021/22 has been much worse than the previous season, and here we take a look at Barnsley’s 2021/22 season so far….

Standout players?

Barnsley have some exciting players under their books, especially in attack, despite not actually scoring that many times this season. While not scoring a lot, there has been a tendency to concede sloppy goals this season.

This season, the likes of Brad Collins has saved Barnsley many times, and he hasn’t given second choice ‘keeper Jack Walton any sniff at an opportunity.

Defensively, Mads Andersen and Michal Helik have continued their immense form from last season, contributing with crucial blocks, goal saving tackles and many key headers so far this season. They have been a saviour many times for their fellow team mates.

Elsewhere, Carlton Morris has impressed when he has played this season, although he has only recently returned from an injury he suffered in Barnsley’s first home fixture this season against Coventry. Morris scored his first goal this season in the 1-1 draw versus Huddersfield last week.

In addition to the names who have impressed, their has been some names who are yet to shine this year.

Obbi Oulare had big hopes when he was signed in the summer, but has only make two appearances so far due to injuries and visa issues.

Callum Styles and Callum Brittain shone last season but both haven’t lived up to last season’s standards, with Brittain only just registering his first assist in the game against Derby at the start if the month.

Areas to improve?

Offensively, Barnsley are poor. There is no question about it. They have only managed to score 15 goals this season. Fulham, who are currently sitting top of the Championship table have scored 51 goals.

Cauley Woodrow, Barnsley’s top goalscorer for the past three seasons, is currently only on four goals, while Leya Iseka is just behind him on three.

Barnsley struggle in the final third and struggle to find the back of the net. They managed to create half decent chances, then the final ball, whether that be a shot, a pass or a cross is never the right choice.

There seems to be a big reliance on Woodrow to score all the goals to help Barnsley stay up, but he has enough responsibility as he is already the captain of the team. He already has to worry about doing his job, he shouldn’t be worried about other peoples job of scoring more goals than he does.

January agenda?

Leading up to the January transfer window it has been very quiet at Oakwell, with little information about any possible incomings or outcomings.

For January, Barnsley should to get an experienced and knowledgeable midfielder with Championship experience, something the squad is currently lacking.

The midfield at the moment seems very flimsy and easy to pass through so this is definitely something the Barnsley Board should aim for.

Up next for the Tykes is West Bromwich Albion tonight, which sees the return of former captain, Alex Mowatt, and former boss, Valerian Ismael, to Oakwell.