QPR and West Brom are among the multiple sides to have been linked with a move for Spurs youngster Dilan Markanday.

Various reports have emerged linking Spurs talent Dilan Markanday with a move away from the Premier League club in January.

QPR, West Brom, Bournemouth, Celtic and Rangers were linked with the young winger in a report from the Evening Standard, while Nottingham Forest and Stoke City have also been mentioned as potential suitors (Sky Sports, live transfer blog, 30.11.21, 17.18).

Spurs insider John Wenham of Lilywhite Rose has told Football Insider that he believes Markanday is poised to head out on loan once he pens a new deal too, adding to speculation over a potential Championship switch in January.

The likes with a move away come amid Markanday’s impressive form for Spurs’ U23s.

In 16 appearances for Spurs’ youngsters this season, the 20-year-old has managed 11 goals and seven assists. He also made his debut in a Europa Conference League tie against Vitesse Arnhem, coming off the bench to make a 15-minute appearance for Antonio Conte’s side.

Amid the links with QPR, West Brom and more, here’s a look at Markanday in action: