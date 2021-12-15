Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has been enjoying a fruitful loan spell with Napoli this season – but what’s the latest on his future at Craven Cottage?

Anguissa, 26, was a standout performer in an otherwise poor season for Fulham last time round.

He featured 36 times in the Premier League and made three Championship outings at the start of this campaign, before joining Napoli on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Soon after, Napoli were said to be keen on signing the Cameroonian on a permanent basis, with Crystal Palace having also been linked with the midfielder.

So what’s the latest on Anguissa’s Fulham future?

Reports crediting Napoli with an interest in triggering the buy option in Anguissa’s loan deal are rife. The last report doing so was last month though – reports coming out of Europe revealed that Napoli remain very keen on a permanent deal, and that they Italian club were in constant talks with Fulham over that prospect.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has previously expressed his desire to keep Anguissa, with the player himself having refused to be drawn into speculation about his future.

Interestingly though, Fulham were linked with a January move for Angers’ Angelo Fulgini soon after Crystal Palace were linked with Anguissa.

The midfielder could be seen as a direct replacement for Anguissa with Fulgini said to be keen on a move to England.

Anguissa has only recently returned from an abductor injury and so speculation surrounding his future seemingly took a backseat for a few weeks.

But with January just around the corner, expect that to heat up once again.